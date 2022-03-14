Soda City Live: The Sweet Shopp Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The pandemic inspired so many people to go out to go after their passions.

Treat maker Keisha Barnes took advantage of the opportunity, leaving her 9 to 5 behind to pursue a passion of her own. For over a year, Barnes has been following her entrepreneurial dreams with her business “The Sweet Shopp Columbia” where she makes custom chocolate covered fruit creations.

Barnes explains why she left her job and encourages others to step out of fear to do the same.

For more information on The Sweet Shopp Columbia click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.