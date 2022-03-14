SkyView
Soda City Live: The Sweet Shopp Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The pandemic inspired so many people to go out to go after their passions.

Treat maker Keisha Barnes took advantage of the opportunity, leaving her 9 to 5 behind to pursue a passion of her own. For over a year, Barnes has been following her entrepreneurial dreams with her business “The Sweet Shopp Columbia” where she makes custom chocolate covered fruit creations.

Barnes explains why she left her job and encourages others to step out of fear to do the same.

For more information on The Sweet Shopp Columbia click here.

