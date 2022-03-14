Soda City Live: Strut Talk, walking with confidence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Strut Talk offers people of all “walks” of life the opportunity to build confidence.

Many people struggle on the inside but don’t realize that those emotions spill over onto the outside.

Runway trainer, confidence coach, and Strut Talk Founder, Lolita Frazier talks about her experience with grief and overcoming.

Frazier has over 15 years of modeling and runway training. She is hosting an event “Strictly Strut Runway 101″ that will be held Sunday, March 20th.

