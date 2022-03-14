SkyView
Soda City Live: Local studio gives artists a space to create

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Candace Thompson is a local visual artist and owner of “The CWC Studio” in Lexington.

Thompson’s studio provides a safe space for artists of all mediums (even musicians) to create.

Primarily known for her painting and sips, Candace has artwork throughout the city.

She started with private paint parties and her passion has evolved into a brick-and-mortar business.

Candace encourages everyone regardless of their artistic ability to come in and let loose.

CWC Studio is located at 1812 Augusta Hwy Suite K Lexington, SC 29072

