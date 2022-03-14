SkyView
Red Cross resumes testing donations for antibodies

By Emilie Zuhowski
Mar. 14, 2022
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross has resumed testing blood for covid-19 antibodies to ensure doctors have every tool available to support treatment for those recovering from COVID-19.

Increased demand for convalescent plasma treatment led the Red Cross to resume testing for antibodies.

The testing allows them to identify units that test high for antibodies following vaccination or infection, and then they can use those antibodies for convalescent plasma. Results will be available in one to two weeks.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Red Cross launched a convalescent plasma program to provide treatment for people recovering from COVID-19. That program was dropped last summer.

With the high demand for convalescent plasma, there’s also still a dire demand for blood. Earlier this winter the Red Cross announced their first-ever blood crisis.

Mandy McWherter, regional communications director with the Red Cross of South Carolina, says the blood supply still remains vulnerable.

“We’ve realized that throughout the pandemic that having access to that information about our personal health is so valuable,” McWherter said. " As a blood donor, we’re gonna make sure that you, just as we always have, you’re gonna get a mini physical. You’ll be able to see those results of your blood pressure, your hemoglobin levels, and now in the addition to your antibody levels as well.”

The town of Moncks Corner is hosting a blood drive Monday. It will be at the Moncks Corner Municipal Complex at 118 Carolina Ave. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Red Cross has partnered with Fanatics so that anyone who donates blood or plasma in March will receive a $10 e-gift card. You’ll also be entered to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. You can find more information here.

