Lexington Police identify deceased suspect in standoff

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Allen Russell Meadows, 52, of Lexington, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a 25-hour-long standoff was accused of sexually assaulting a minor, according to police.

The standoff happened on Saturday when Lexington Police Department detectives attempted to follow up on the possible sexual assault at his home on Cherry Hall Drive.

Meadows refused to come out of the home and made statements about committing suicide. He told officers that he had a weapon.

Both the Lexington Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department attempted to negotiate with Meadows throughout the afternoon, night and into the next afternoon.

During the negotiation, detectives met with a teenage victim. They told law enforcement there had been ongoing sexual assaults involving Meadows that began when the victim was 8-years-old. Chief Terrance Green said the assaults continued for nine years.

Warrants were issued by a judge for 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and solicitation of a minor.

At around 5 p.m. Sunday, members of the Emergency Services Team went into the home to take Meadows into custody. Police said they found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Green asked SLED to investigate the incident with the assistance of the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.