SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lexington Police identify deceased suspect in standoff

Investigators say the man was accused of sexually assaulting a minor
Man from weekend standoff was accused of sexual assault
Man from weekend standoff was accused of sexual assault(Lexington Police Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Allen Russell Meadows, 52, of Lexington, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a 25-hour-long standoff was accused of sexually assaulting a minor, according to police.

The standoff happened on Saturday when Lexington Police Department detectives attempted to follow up on the possible sexual assault at his home on Cherry Hall Drive.

Meadows refused to come out of the home and made statements about committing suicide. He told officers that he had a weapon.

Both the Lexington Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department attempted to negotiate with Meadows throughout the afternoon, night and into the next afternoon.

During the negotiation, detectives met with a teenage victim. They told law enforcement there had been ongoing sexual assaults involving Meadows that began when the victim was 8-years-old. Chief Terrance Green said the assaults continued for nine years.

Warrants were issued by a judge for 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and solicitation of a minor.

At around 5 p.m. Sunday, members of the Emergency Services Team went into the home to take Meadows into custody. Police said they found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Green asked SLED to investigate the incident with the assistance of the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Officials warned residents to be on the lookout after reports of a 'large cat' were seen in...
Search for ‘large cat’ suspended in Calhoun County, residents still encouraged to be vigilant
Kroger customers now have a way to save money at the pump as fuel prices soar.
Kroger announces promotion to help customers save money at the pump
A shooting is being investigated at this time.
Woman killed in shooting near UofSC campus identified by coroner
This comes after Columbia police arrested a woman this weekend in connection with the case.
“Finally there’s an opportunity for justice:” Mother of Midlands woman fatally shot speaks out following arrest in the case
Frank Martin.
University of South Carolina separates from coach Frank Martin

Latest News

Veteran educator Dr. Kaaren Hampton was named as principal at Irmo High School International...
Irmo High School names new principal
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain and thunder today
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were trying to initiate a traffic stop, but the...
Authorities: Driver shot after hitting three Union County Sheriff’s cruisers during attempted traffic stop
Officials warned residents to be on the lookout after reports of a 'large cat' were seen in...
Search for ‘large cat’ suspended in Calhoun County, residents still encouraged to be vigilant
Rosaline Powell, 34, was last seen by her brother at their home Saturday around 5:00 p.m. on...
Vulnerable adult missing in Richland County