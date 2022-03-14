SkyView
‘It’s a lifestyle change for sure’: Winning $300K scratch-off sold in Horry County

Officials say a Grand Strand lottery player is “checking off items on his bucket list” after a $300,000 scratch-off win.(KY3)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials say a Grand Strand lottery player is “checking off items on his bucket list” after a $300,000 scratch-off win.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winner purchased a Psychedelic Payout scratch-off at Easy Stop Grocery on Highway 544.

He scratched the ticket while still inside the store, almost passing out when he realized he was a winner.

Officials say the number “30″ the man matched for the win on the Psychedelic Payout game is his new favorite number.

“It’s a lifestyle change for sure,” the winner said, who did not wish to be identified. “This is allowing me to do things I would have never been able to.”

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winner overcame odds of 1 in 1,000,000 to leave one top prize of $300,000 in the Psychedelic Payout game remaining.

Easy Stop Grocery received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

