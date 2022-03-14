SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Fox News correspondent injured in Ukraine

FILE PHOTO - Fox News reported Monday that correspondent Benjamin Hall had been injured while...
FILE PHOTO - Fox News reported Monday that correspondent Benjamin Hall had been injured while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine.(Peter Bond / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A correspondent for Fox News was injured Monday while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the network said.

Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement via Fox News that journalist Benjamin Hall was injured while reporting outside the capital of Kyiv.

“We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds,” Scott said in the statement.

Scott pledged they would provide updates as they learn more on Hall’s condition.

Fox News said others from its organization are remaining in the country to report on the war.

Brent Renaud, a 50-year-old American documentary filmmaker, died Sunday while working outside of Kyiv, and another reporter was injured. The Associated Press reported Renaud was in Irpin when Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.

Russia expands its offensive. (CNN, POOL, Ukraine Govt., Kremlin Press Service, Twitter/@Ukroblogger, @Moon, @Osin, Instagram/@ohmadyt, Telegram/Zelensky)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting is being investigated at this time.
Woman killed in shooting near UofSC campus identified by coroner
Lexington movie theater evacuated over potential bomb threat
Police arrest teen after bomb threat at Lexington movie theater
Arrested in connection with the attack of an elderly woman
Bond denied for adults charged in connection with a violent attack on elderly woman
Man from weekend standoff was accused of sexual assault
Lexington Police identify deceased suspect in standoff
President Donald Trump greets former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz at a campaign rally at...
LIVE: SC officials, more speak at Trump rally in Florence

Latest News

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Rep. Joe Wilson, R – Springdale, took part in a...
Graham, Wilson consider next steps in Ukraine, including no-fly zone potential, at UofSC discussion
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
Crews remove the stone base of the Talbot Boys Statue, Maryland's last public Confederate...
Maryland’s last public Confederate monument removed
Caught on camera: a construction worker helped authorities wrangle a six-foot alligator in...
WATCH: Construction crew helps wrangle 6-foot alligator in Florida
A shooting is being investigated at this time.
Woman killed in shooting near UofSC campus identified by coroner