SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Dolly Parton withdraws name from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration

Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Paige Hill and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Dolly Parton announced Monday she was withdrawing her name from consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The country music icon was first nominated to enter the hall of fame at the beginning of February with several other musicians, including Eminem, Eurythmics and Rage Against the Machine. Parton was ranked fourth in the fan vote as of Monday.

Parton posted that while she was “extremely flattered and grateful” to be nominated, she did not feel that she earned the right to be in the running.

“I do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” Parton said. “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I’m ever worthy.”

She also announced a new venture in the post, teasing an upcoming rock ‘n’ roll album that would be released at “some point in the future.” Parton also said that her husband, Carl Dean, was a rock ‘n’ roll “freak” that always encouraged her to record the album.

Although she withdrew her nomination, she wished the other nominees good luck.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials warned residents to be on the lookout after reports of a 'large cat' were seen in...
Search for ‘large cat’ suspended in Calhoun County, residents still encouraged to be vigilant
Kroger customers now have a way to save money at the pump as fuel prices soar.
Kroger announces promotion to help customers save money at the pump
A shooting is being investigated at this time.
Woman killed in shooting near UofSC campus identified by coroner
This comes after Columbia police arrested a woman this weekend in connection with the case.
“Finally there’s an opportunity for justice:” Mother of Midlands woman fatally shot speaks out following arrest in the case
Frank Martin.
University of South Carolina separates from coach Frank Martin

Latest News

Prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic are to meet Zelensky in Kyiv.
Ukraine leader Zelenskyy to face Congress, plead for help
Multiple fatalities were reported in a Thursday night bus crash near Andrews, Texas.
Officer discusses fatal bus crash in Texas
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
College’s golf teams involved in bus crash with multiple fatalities in Texas
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russian forces try to crush Ukraine defenses amid diplomacy
Veteran educator Dr. Kaaren Hampton was named as principal at Irmo High School International...
Irmo High School names new principal