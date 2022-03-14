SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Waterspout chases Florida beachgoers

A waterspout sends beachgoers running; high tea held on the tallest mountain. (CNN, WPLG, WINK, NWS, ANDREW HUGHES, MELISSA MOORE, @CHANDLERRH_, WINK/NWS)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) - A little wind and waves can make for a nice beach day, but a lot of wind in Florida turned it into a panic.

A day at the beach turned scary when a huge, whipping waterspout made landfall, chasing beachgoers in Fort Myers.

It started when the spout was spotted in the waves, turning heads as beach visitors marveled at the weird weather event.

But as the spout began to come ashore, people raced away from the swirling sandstorm.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service confirmed the spout/beachfront tornado, which they say is a common occurrence in coastal Florida during rainy seasons.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials warned residents to be on the lookout after reports of a 'large cat' were seen in...
Search for ‘large cat’ suspended in Calhoun County, residents still encouraged to be vigilant
Kroger customers now have a way to save money at the pump as fuel prices soar.
Kroger announces promotion to help customers save money at the pump
A shooting is being investigated at this time.
Woman killed in shooting near UofSC campus identified by coroner
This comes after Columbia police arrested a woman this weekend in connection with the case.
“Finally there’s an opportunity for justice:” Mother of Midlands woman fatally shot speaks out following arrest in the case
Frank Martin.
University of South Carolina separates from coach Frank Martin

Latest News

Prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic are to meet Zelensky in Kyiv.
Ukraine leader Zelenskyy to face Congress, plead for help
Multiple fatalities were reported in a Thursday night bus crash near Andrews, Texas.
Officer discusses fatal bus crash in Texas
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
College’s golf teams involved in bus crash with multiple fatalities in Texas
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russian forces try to crush Ukraine defenses amid diplomacy
Veteran educator Dr. Kaaren Hampton was named as principal at Irmo High School International...
Irmo High School names new principal