SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire

SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities say one person is dead after they barricaded themselves for nearly 12 hours inside a home in Carolina Forest.

A spokesperson for SLED tells WMBF News that the person involved in the incident in the area of Redleaf Rose Drive was found dead after a fire broke out at the home late Saturday.

SLED also says the suspect fired multiple rounds during the hours of negotiations. They also shot and destroyed SLED equipment.

SLED added that they have no information suggesting any law enforcement officer fired any shots during the incident.

The Horry County Police Department said officers first arrived at the scene of a barricaded wanted person at around 1 p.m. Saturday. As the situation continued into the afternoon and evening hours, residents and neighbors in the Clear Pond community were asked to steer clear of police.

The HCPD also clarified on social media that the situation did not involve hostages, and that they tried to communicate with the suspect for hours at the scene.

Then at around 11:30 p.m., police said a fire broke out at the scene. Video of the blaze from multiple WMBF News viewers showed large, thick smoke filling the air.

Courtesy: Lee Ann (viewer-submitted)

The HCPD said the barricaded person’s home was heavily damaged in the fire, along with two nearby structures.

SLED says the suspect was found dead inside the home after the blaze was put out. The agency is now investigating the fire as well as the entire incident itself.

Neighbors were allowed to return to their homes at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday while authorities remained on the scene for some time.

Brian Pugliesi, who lives in the neighborhood, spoke with WMBF News later Sunday, saying he was in shock over what happened.

“It was crazy, we came home in the afternoon. I heard a beeping sound, and we see these ambulance and police vehicles lined up. They were starting to clear out the neighborhood,” he said. “I got to sleep around 3 a.m. last night. It was just a lot going on. I was just shocked for the family and can’t imagine what they must be going through now losing their father on top of this.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
No UofSC students involved with shooting near campus, one dead, four other victims
Lexington movie theater evacuated over potential bomb threat
Police arrest teen after bomb threat at Lexington movie theater
Arrested in connection with the attack of an elderly woman
Bond denied for adults charged in connection with a violent attack on elderly woman
President Donald Trump greets former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz at a campaign rally at...
LIVE: SC officials, more speak at Trump rally in Florence
Breaking News
Kershaw inmate killed after fight in prison

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
No UofSC students involved with shooting near campus, one dead, four other victims
Chance will appear at a bond hearing before a Berkeley County magistrate on Friday.
SC Forestry Commission employee arrested on arson charges
Arrested in connection with the attack of an elderly woman
Bond denied for adults charged in connection with a violent attack on elderly woman
FILE PHOTO
FOUND: Missing 13-year-old possibly in danger
Breaking News
Kershaw inmate killed after fight in prison