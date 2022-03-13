SkyView
No UofSC students involved with shooting near campus, one dead, four other victims

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(25 News / Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An overnight shooting near University of South Carolina’s campus has left one person dead, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Officers were called to Greene Crossing Apartments at 810 Pulaski Street around 2:00 a.m. for a reported shooting.

CPD says when officers arrived, multiple people were running and driving away from the scene. When additional officers went into building five shooting victims were found.

A 22-year-old male, a 20-year-old female, a 19-year-old male and two 16-year-old males were all identified, according to CPD. The 20-year-old female has been pronounced dead.

In a statement released by the University of South Carolina, it was announced none of the victims are affiliated with the school. Greene Crossing specializes in “superior student living options,” according to its website.

Medical aid was rendered to the victims, and they were all taken to an area hospital. Officers say several of the victims were able to speak about what happened.

Officers were able to interview several people who were leaving the area, and preliminary information suggests that the victims were at a party inside the apartment when an argument started and multiple people began shooting.

Aside from speaking with potential witnesses, officers collected evidence at the scene, and are working to determine if surveillance video can aid the ongoing investigation.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is aiding the investigation.

Chief W. H. “Skip” Holbrook encourages citizens with information about the incident to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC. LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

