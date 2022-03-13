SkyView
Police arrest teen after bomb threat at Lexington movie theater

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A teen was arrested and police are looking for others after a bomb threat at a movie theater.

The Lexington Police Department said that the Regal Northlake Village theater on North Lake Drive was evacuated Saturday night.

Officers believe the situation to be a hoax after speaking to witnesses who said they heard teenagers arguing in the lobby and one of them threatened to blow up the theater.

As of 8 p.m., everyone had been evacuated and officers were searching the building. Bomb dogs were also brought in and cleared the theater.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

