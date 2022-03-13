FIRST ALERT- After a cold start we warm back up into the 60s today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are warming back up today, then we see some rain move in by mid week!

First Alert Headlines

Sunny skies this afternoon with highs getting closer to normal, near 67.

A few showers are possible Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.

We have an 80% chance of rain and some thunder Wednesday.

Thursday morning there’s a few showers with highs near 69 (20% chance).

wis (WIS)

First Alert Summary

Highs today will reach the mid to upper 60s as high pressure builds from the east. With clockwise flow, this brings in a southern wind warming us back up.

wis (WIS)

This southern flow also brings in more moisture, especially for Tuesday. Expect more clouds and a 20% chance of a few spot showers.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

An upper level low is approaching from the West and will bring an 80% chance of rain and even some thunder to the region. Around a half inch to an inch of rain is expected. As of now, the timing looks to be around mid morning to early afternoon. Morning lows are in the mid 50s and highs reach the mid 60s.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Thursday we still have plenty of clouds with mostly cloudy skies expected. Lows are near 53 and highs reach the upper 60s. There’s a 20% chance of showers. Friday is warmer and we see a 20% chance of showers once again. Highs reach the mid 70s,

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Forecast Update

Monday: Sunshine with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s with a 20% chance for PM showers.

Wednesday: 80% Chance for scattered rain with highs in the mid 60s.

St. Patrick’s Day: A few morning showers (20%). Highs in the upper 60s for the afternoon.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. 20% chance of showers.

wis (WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.