FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather will return to the forecast starting Tuesday

WIS (wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

Daytime high temperatures will struggle today, after starting in the 20s we will reach the mid 50s

FIRST ALERT DAY- Monday morning for Patchy morning frost as temps drop to the 30s

Unsettled weather returns to the forecast late Tuesday and continues into the weekend

Spring arrives Sunday with highs in the mid 70s

First Alert Summary

Monday is an Alert Day as we drop down to temperatures in the low 30s. This may impact sensitive vegetation.

The cold air will linger, a light freeze and areas of frost may develop. Warmer air will arrive during the afternoon with highs reaching the mid 60s.

Unsettled weather will move in Tuesday and continue into the weekend with a chance of rain in the forecast each day.

Forecast Update

First Alert Monday Morning Another cold start with temps in the low 30s

Monday: Sunshine with highs climbing into the 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 with a 40% chance for PM showers

Wednesday: 60% Chance for scattered rain with highs in the mid 60s

St. Patrick’s Day: A few morning showers (30%). Highs in the low 70s for the afternoon

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s

