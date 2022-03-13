FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather will return to the forecast starting Tuesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Headlines
- Daytime high temperatures will struggle today, after starting in the 20s we will reach the mid 50s
- FIRST ALERT DAY- Monday morning for Patchy morning frost as temps drop to the 30s
- Unsettled weather returns to the forecast late Tuesday and continues into the weekend
- Spring arrives Sunday with highs in the mid 70s
First Alert Summary
Monday is an Alert Day as we drop down to temperatures in the low 30s. This may impact sensitive vegetation.
The cold air will linger, a light freeze and areas of frost may develop. Warmer air will arrive during the afternoon with highs reaching the mid 60s.
Unsettled weather will move in Tuesday and continue into the weekend with a chance of rain in the forecast each day.
Forecast Update
First Alert Monday Morning Another cold start with temps in the low 30s
Monday: Sunshine with highs climbing into the 60s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 with a 40% chance for PM showers
Wednesday: 60% Chance for scattered rain with highs in the mid 60s
St. Patrick’s Day: A few morning showers (30%). Highs in the low 70s for the afternoon
Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s
