Deputies: 18 people arrested in connection to cockfighting in Dorchester County

Deputies responded to 166 Clayton Lane at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Deputies responded to 166 Clayton Lane at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating following the arrest of 18 people in connection to a cockfighting ring in Ridgeville.

Deputies responded to 166 Clayton Lane at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

At the scene, deputies say they saw many people under a large canopy gathered around a cockfighting ring with roosters actively fighting

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson says deputies called for backup while some participants fled in the woods.

As of 7:40 p.m., 18 people have been arrested and are currently being transported to the Dorchester County Detention Center for processing and booking, Carson says.

35 citations have been issued, according to investigators.

Members of animal control collected the carcasses of the dead roosters and are dealing with the live roosters confiscated at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

