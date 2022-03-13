Bills to expand eligibility for kinship care and access to birth certificates navigate statehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pair of bills designed to expand South Carolina’s kinship care program for foster children and help give guardians access to birth certificates have gained traction in the state capitol.

S.222 is designed to add eligibility of fictive kin into the South Carolina Department of Social Services’ kinship care program.

The DSS website describes kinship care in the following terms:

When parents can’t meet their child’s basic needs for safety, food, clothing, shelter, education or health care, relatives or family friends often step in to help care for the child.

Kin can be related by blood, marriage or adoption, including a grandparent, aunt, uncle, sister or brother. Kinship caregivers can also be people not related to the child but who play an important role in the child’s life.

In its current form, the bill defines fictive kin as:

An individual who is not related by birth, adoption, or marriage to a child but who has an emotionally significant relationship with the child or the child’s family

If passed, the bill would make the fictive kin eligible for the financial resources and support the DSS offers to licensed kinship care providers.

The estimated financial impact of the bill is $459,411 on the DSS budget annually to support newly licensed kinship care foster parents.

S.222 has already passed the senate and is working its way through the House Committee on Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs (3-M).

DSS helped spearhead the legislative efforts on the bill and Communications and External Affairs/Legislative Liaison Connelly-Anne said in a Feb. 24 subcommittee hearing in support of what it could do for South Carolina’s youth.

“Allowing children to maintain stable, healthy relationships in kinship arrangements, like a fictive kin arrangement as we’ve discussed today is a strong start in addressing a child’s emotional and mental health needs while helping that child to heal from the impacts of trauma and being removed from their parents,” she said.

The South Carolina Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children estimates 69,000 state children are in kinship care scenarios.

In the Feb. 24 hearing, Ragley said there 729 licensed kinship care placements.

The 729 placements represent 18.4 percent 3,953 foster children in S.C. as of that date. Ragley said Director Michael Leach and department leadership is putting more emphasis on the kinship model, stating the national average is 30 percent.

She said when Leach arrived, kinship placements stood at 14 percent.

H.4834 was also moved forward in the same subcommittee hearing, and was passed onto the full house on March 9.

It would allow a series of groups to get access to birth certificates and streamline the process between DHEC and DSS.

a person or agency that has current legal custody of a registrant pursuant to any currently effective order of a court of competent jurisdiction, including a temporary order;

the Department of Social Services, for any individual or registrant in foster care or in its legal custody;

a caregiver, including a kinship caregiver, providing care to a registrant pursuant to any currently effective order of a court of competent jurisdiction, including a temporary order;

an attorney representing either a registrant or a registrant’s parent listed on the birth certificate; and

subject to the department’s verification process, on behalf of a homeless child or youth being served by them:

a director or designee of a South Carolina governmental agency, or a nonprofit organization registered with the South Carolina Secretary of State’s Office, that receives public or private funding to provide services to the homeless; and

a South Carolina school district’s McKinney-Vento liaison for homeless children or youth.

The Department of Social Services may obtain certified copies of a birth certificate in accordance with subsection (A) by making a written request for such copies pursuant to the terms of a written agreement that shall be entered into between the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Department of Social Services. There is no requirement of copies of court orders or other third-party records when the Department of Social Services makes a request for certified copies of a birth certificate pursuant to the written agreement entered into pursuant to this subsection.

Kim Clifton, Executive Director of the non-profit Halos spoke in support of both bills in the February subcommittee hearing.

“They face so many financial emotional and legal obstacles in general, these bills represent two areas where they can easily remove some of those obstacles that those kinship families face,” she said.

3-M Chair Rep. Leon Howard (D-Richland) said H.4834 will likely get acted on more quickly to pass it into the senate and to avoid the looming crossover deadline in April.

It’s unclear when the next action on the bills will take place, as the House of Representatives will be working on the budget in the coming week.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.