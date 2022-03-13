Awareness: One-on-one with R&B singer Anthony Hamilton, honoring the first Black Female Captain in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week’s show was action packed with several phenomenal guests.

In honor of Women History’s Month, Billie Jean Shaw spoke with one of the biggest female history makers in Columbia, Estelle Young. She’s the first Black female captain for the Columbia Police Department.

Billie Jean also spoke to representatives from the Department of Social Service as DSS kicks off “Child and Adult Care Food Program” week. Finally, a R&B superstar, Anthony Hamilton stops by Awareness to discuss his career and new music on the way.

Estelle Young is the first African-American female Captain for Columbia Police Department, but started working for the department in the height of the Civil Rights Movement. Young discusses the highs and lows of her successful career and how advice and training from Dr. Martin Luther King Junior helped her while on the job as an officer.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services known a DSS is kicking off Child and Adult Care Food Program week. This week is recognized nationally and was created to raise awareness of how the USDA’s Child and Adult Care Food Program works to combat hunger through nutritious meals at child care centers, child care homes and adult care programs. For more information about CACFP, visit www.scchildcare.org or call 1.888.834.8096.

In a exclusive interview, Grammy-award winning R&B singer, Anthony Hamilton talked one-on-one with Billie Jean Shaw about a variety of topics. They discussed his current tour with singers Maxwell and Joe, his latest awards from the NACCP, Verzus battle with Musiq Soulchild and what he’s cooking up in both the studio and kitchen.

