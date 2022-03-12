“What you do in life matters:” Columbia Police Sergeant back on the job six months after car crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Six months after being critically injured in an off-duty car crash, a Columbia Police Sergeant is back on the job.

Sergeant Christopher Morris and his daughter McKinna suffered multiple injuries in the accident on August 22 of last year, and Morris said he’s grateful to be alive.

Both he and McKinna are doing much better. Morris said his daughter has pretty much made a full recovery, aside from scars on her legs. He, meanwhile, is back on his feet after he had to re-learn how to walk in the aftermath of the accident.

“God wanted me to stay here to be here for my family, and now it’s time for me to get back with my police family and do what I need to do.”

In the crash, Morris broke both his femurs, and he still has metal rods in both legs. Both his hands and forearms were broken, and his left arm was crushed.

Morris has done intensive physical therapy in the months since the accident, and undergone four arm surgeries, the latest one just last month. Immediately after the crash, there was some discussion about amputating it. He’s now able to bend it some, something that was unthinkable six months ago.

The Rosewood community and CPD each created a GoFundMe to help pay for his medical bills. They raised more than $30,000.

Morris said the outpouring of support from the community has given him the strength to persevere and return to work.

“I could pull my tent up and leave and retire medically because this could be something that could end my career, but I don’t want to do that,” he said. “I want to get back in uniform so I can go back out and thank everybody for what they did for me and help them even more.”

He said he owes the Columbia community.

“What they have given to me I feel like almost like I’ll never be able to return that type of love back to them, but I’m going to try,” Morris said. “And I want to. And that’s a motivating force for me to get better, is to give back to all those that have given to me, especially in my time of need.”

Morris said this ordeal has taught him to have faith in life, and reinforced the motto of making a positive difference.

“If you get up every day, if you can put your feet on the ground, that’s a blessing,” he said. “And that’s an opportunity to get out and help people. And help those that have helped you. Because it does matter and it makes a difference.”

This is Morris’ 18th year with CPD, and he’s more motivated now than ever.

“It matters what you do,” he said. “What you do in life matters and I’m living proof of it.”

As he continues his recovery, Morris is doing more administrative roles at the department.

He looks forward to getting back out in the community and connecting with residents through programs like the Front Porch Roll Call, which aims to strengthen community-police relations. He’s part of CPD’s Community Response Team.

“If I’m able, which I will be, I want to be out there and help reconnect with the people of Columbia,” Morris said.

As for Morris’ daughter McKinna, she’s back on the softball field. Morris said last Saturday she was finally able to play again, and it gave him so much joy to see her light up like that.

