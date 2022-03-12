SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery

FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022....
FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Citing record-high prices for gasoline, Uber is charging customers a new fuel fee to help offset costs for ride-hail and delivery drivers. The company announced Friday, March 11, 2022, that the temporary surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order, depending on location.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Citing record-high prices for gasoline, Uber is charging customers a new fuel fee to help offset costs for ride-hail and delivery drivers.

The temporary surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order, depending on location, the company announced Friday.

It will take effect on Wednesday. All the money will go directly to drivers, San Francisco-based Uber said. The surcharge will be in effect for at least 60 days, after which Uber said it will assess the situation.

The surcharges are based on the average trip distance and the increase in gas prices in each state, Uber said.

As Russia’s war in Ukraine has intensified, U.S. gas prices have reached record levels. The average price of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 a gallon this week as President Joe Biden banned imports of Russian oil, gas and coal in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

The amount of U.S. gasoline in storage fell last week as demand starts to increase with summer approaching. The increase in gas demand and the lower trend in inventories also are contributing to rising prices at the pump.

A spokesperson for Uber rival Lyft didn’t immediately respond to a question Saturday on whether it was considering a similar move.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
No UofSC students involved with shooting near campus, one dead, four other victims
Lexington movie theater evacuated over potential bomb threat
Police arrest teen after bomb threat at Lexington movie theater
Arrested in connection with the attack of an elderly woman
Bond denied for adults charged in connection with a violent attack on elderly woman
President Donald Trump greets former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz at a campaign rally at...
LIVE: SC officials, more speak at Trump rally in Florence
Breaking News
Kershaw inmate killed after fight in prison

Latest News

Gonzaga's Julian Strawther (0) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Gonzaga gets top nod for NCAAs, Arizona, KU, Baylor next
S.222 is designed to add eligibility of fictive kin into the South Carolina Department of...
Bills to expand eligibility for kinship care and access to birth certificates navigate statehouse
wis
FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather will return to the forecast starting Tuesday
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the...
William Hurt, star of ‘Broadcast News,’ ‘Body Heat,’ dies