Soda City Live: Tax tips with Javis Tax Services

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When it comes to taxes, Kadenia Javis knows it all. The tax expert and owner of Javis Tax Services in Columbia, provides important information about filing. She talks about filing for those who received child tax credit, what do if you haven’t claimed your stimulus and more.

Don’t forget to file your taxes or file for extension by Monday, April 18th. If you’d have questions about filing your taxes you can contact Javis Tax Services here or visit www.Irs.gov.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.