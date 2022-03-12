SkyView
Soda City Live: Tax Tips with Javis Tax Services

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When it comes to taxes, Kadenia Javis knows it all. The tax expert and owner of Javis Tax Services in Columbia, provides important information about filing. She talks about filing for those who received child tax credit, what do if you haven’t claimed your stimulus and more.

Don’t forget to file your taxes or file for extension by Monday, April 18th. If you’d have questions about filing your taxes you can contact Javis Tax Services here or visit www.Irs.gov.

