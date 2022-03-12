Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing I-20 east in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed while trying to cross I-20 east.

The crash happened on Saturday morning around 5 on I-20 east near mile marker 71, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A car was driving east on the interstate and struck the pedestrian while they were crossing through the eastbound lanes, according to troopers.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified by officials.

