FIRST ALERT: Rain moving out - Colder air moving in!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain is moving out of the Midlands as colder air moves into the Midlands today and will stick around for a few days.

wis (wis)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Rain is moving out. Colder air moves in today with much of the day in the 40s

· Windy this afternoon with some clearing

· A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 PM. Gusts to 40 MPH possible

· A Freeze Warning is in effect for Sunday morning as we’re expecting temps to drop into the low 20s

· Sunday and Monday mornings are First Alerts for the cold weather. Freezing temperatures are likely

· A few more showers are possible Tuesday evening, Wednesday and Thursday AM.

wis (wis)

First Alert Weather Story:

The heavy rain and thunderstorms from the morning are now gone as the Cold Front has pushed off to the Northeast. We’ll see gradual clearing this afternoon with temperatures dropping. In fact, we’ll go from the upper 50s this morning to the 40s much of the afternoon and eventually 30s this evening.

A Wind Advisory is in effect most of the day today as we could see gusts to 40 MPH. Wind will relax some overnight tonight as temperatures continue to drop. A Freeze Warning is in effect for tonight and into Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop into the 20s!

wis (wis)

In fact, Sunday and Monday mornings are First Alerts for a hard freeze and/or patchy frost.

By Monday morning, we’ll have temperatures in the low 30s. Some patchy frost is possible.

We’ll see sunshine Sunday and Monday. More showers push in Tuesday and Wednesday.

wis (wis)

Today: Rain moving out of here as temperatures will drop this afternoon. Much of the day is in the 40s with wind

First Alert Tonight: Clear and cold with temps falling into the 20s

Sunday: Sunshine for the afternoon with highs in the 50s. Not as windy

First Alert Sunday Night: Another cold night with upper 20s to low 30s

Monday: Sunshine with highs climbing into the 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 with a 40% chance for PM showers

Wednesday: 60% Chance for scattered rain with highs in the mid 60s

St. Patrick’s Day: A few morning showers (30%). Highs in the low 70s for the afternoon

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s

wis (wis)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.