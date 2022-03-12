SkyView
Detectives: Man arrested for supplying drugs that led to Summerville woman’s overdose death

On Friday, detectives charged 43-year-old Larry Lee Emanuel of Charleston for the incident that...
On Friday, detectives charged 43-year-old Larry Lee Emanuel of Charleston for the incident that happened in September of 2021.(DCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:32 PM EST
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man for supplying drugs that led to a Summerville woman’s overdose death.

On Friday, detectives charged 43-year-old Larry Lee Emanuel of Charleston for the incident that happened in September of 2021.

The sheriff’s office said that through an extensive investigation, detectives were able to determine Emanuel supplied the drugs which led to the woman’s death.

Emanuel has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, manufacture, distribution and possess narcotics, and distribution near a school.

He is currently being held at the L.C. Knight Dorchester County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Investigation into overdose death

On Sept. 14, 2021, deputies responded to a home on White Church Lane for a death and found a woman, who was unresponsive in her bedroom, with a hypodermic needle in her arm.

An arrest affidavit states that detectives downloaded the victim’s phone and text messages sent to Emanuel which confirmed that a drug deal took place in the area of Lowe’s Foods on Dorchester Road on the previous day.

