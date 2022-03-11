Twilite Manor reopening uncertain after DHEC asks for missing documents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Just three weeks after the death of a resident sparked a full-scale evacuation of a Cayce assisted-living facility, state health officials are looking at the possibility of reopening the facility.

DHEC released a statement Friday stating Twilite Manor officials reached out to DHEC and indicated a desire to reopen its facilities after a department regulatory inspection.

The department released its inspection findings Friday evening, stating the facility did not provide all the documents requested for staff in-service training and health screenings.

The reports states:

Further, regarding the below cited violations, the Department strongly requests the Facility complete and provide evidence of the in-service trainings and health assessment prior to its reopening.

The training documents included documentation of first-aid, medication management, and CPR training among others.

The department previosuly said the facility could re-open as early as Monday, but the timeline is unclear. The department said the facility voluntarily closed following the Feb. 18 evacuation and retains its license, meaning it could re-open if it chose.

On February 18, 69-year-old Timothy Frank Catalano was found dead at Twilite Manor . The Cayce Police Department responded to the scene and found conditions that left officers concerned about the remaining 12 residents. Officers then placed them into emergency protective custody and triggered involvement from the Department of Social Services.

A February 19 statement from DSS officials said:

As an update to the Twilite Manor situation in Cayce, law enforcement removed and placed 12 individuals into Emergency Protective Custody Friday night . Residents of Twilite Manor, a community residential care facility (CRCF), licensed by DHEC, were medically evaluated at local hospitals in the Midlands late Friday evening . Many of the residents were removed from the assisted living facility without needed medications to which DSS professionals have worked to obtain. Some Twilite Manor residents remain in local hospital emergency departments with no current medical needs and are waiting for placement or the all clear to return to their home at Twilite Manor. DSS Adult Protective Services professionals report that some residents have vocalized their wish to return to their homes at Twilite Manor immediately.

Preliminary autopsy results showed that Catalano had severe pneumonia with abscess formation in both lungs, according to the Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

A Cayce Police Department spokesperson confirmed that the investigation into Twilite Manor is criminal , however, no specific crime has been alleged. WIS has reached out to Cayce PD for a comment on the potential re-opening.

DHEC identified inadequate staffing, lack of access to medicine and delays in food service as issues with the facility. It sent WIS the approved corrective action plan:

DHEC released the following statement:

DHEC conducted a compliance assistance meeting at Twilite Manor on Feb. 15, 2022, to review compliance history with the facility administrator and assistant administrator. After DHEC’s Feb. 18 investigation, the facility submitted a plan of correction (attached) for the cited violations, which DHEC has approved.

This week, Twilite Manor contacted DHEC and indicated a desire to reopen the assisted living facility contingent upon its regulatory compliance and collaboration with DHEC. As a reminder, the licensee decided to temporarily close the facility after the Feb. 18 incident.

Today, DHEC staff will be conducting an onsite inspection of the facility to verify compliance with regulatory requirements which includes ensuring an adequate food supply and staffing. DHEC will release the findings of the onsite visit once available.

Twilite Manor has continued to maintain its DHEC-issued license to operate a community residential care facility, and therefore could reopen as early as Monday, March 14.

DHEC is also aware that some residents want to return to Twilite Manor, however DSS would have the latest information about residents.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

