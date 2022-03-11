SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Bond denied for adults charged in connection with a violent attack on elderly woman

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Three adults in Sumter have been charged with contributing to the delinquency of minors and abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office obtained a video that had been circulating online showing children assaulting an elderly woman. Deputies called the video “disturbing” and referred to the assault as “egregious.”

A family member turned in the video to law enforcement, and an investigation began.

The investigation revealed John Daniel McGregor, 46, had been leaving children, a Sumter County Sheriff’s Department release stated were “incorrigible juveniles,” with his elderly aunt for days at a time.

Another family member, Malika White, 26, was allegedly present at times when the minors were physically abusing and repeatedly assaulting the grandmother.

Deputies say White also recorded an assault and failed to intervene during the attack. In the video, White can be seen directing one child to take a large cooking pot to strike the woman with.

McGregor, White, and Darnesha Sanders, 27, have all been charged with contributing to the delinquency of minors and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The children are now in the custody of the Department of Social Services waiting for placement.

Sheriff Dennis says this incident will be fully investigated and all parties will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“This is one of the most disturbing videos I have seen in my career. It was extremely difficult to watch and I am appalled at the actions of all parties in the video,” Dennis said.

According to Dennis, the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be possible.

If you would like to show support to the victim of this crime, Deputy Chief Gardner says to contact victim advocate Barbara Wiley at 803.436.2044 or bjwiley@sumtercountysc.gov.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

CPD announced Thursday the arrest of Kejuan Boyce in relation to the deadly shooting of Jamaica...
CPD announce arrest in deadly Pulaski St. shooting
Judge Alison Lee set Fleming's bond as an $100,000 surety bond with a 10% cash option.
Judge sets bond for longtime Murdaugh friend, Cory Fleming
The bill to dissolve DHEC into two new organizations passed the SC Senate unanimously Thursday.
DHEC bill passes Senate
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks as Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette looks on at a news conference at SCGOP...
McMaster officially launches bid for re-election; McLeod files to challenge
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate

Latest News

Viewers sent WIS pictures of front yards and driveways flooded on Wednesday night.
Sumter neighborhood flooded for the 3rd time since 2020, timeline for a fix isn’t clear
In a letter to the Richland County Planning Commission this week, Forest Acres Mayor Frank...
Forest Acres objects to proposed zoning changes from Richland County Planning Commission
Starting up a podcast can vary in costs from a couple hundred to thousands of dollars.Last...
You Paid For It: Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spends thousands to jump start podcast
St. Patrick's Day returning to Five Points
Soda City Live: Five Points to host St. Patrick's Day
Lexington dancers
Soda City Live: Connick School of Irish Dance