Soda City Live: Breaking the cycle of hopelessness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tabitha Simmons, a radio personality turned motivational and inspirational speaker shares her story of turmoil turned testimony to help other men and women who are facing battles in their lives.

Simmons is a domestic abuse survivor who uses her experience to help others navigate through their own trauma and encourages them to overcome as she has. For more information click here.

