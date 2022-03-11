SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC Forestry Commission employee arrested on arson charges

Chance will appear at a bond hearing before a Berkeley County magistrate on Friday.
Chance will appear at a bond hearing before a Berkeley County magistrate on Friday.(Berkeley County)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:23 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WIS) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday a man employed by the South Carolina Forestry Commission has been arrested and charged in connection with a string of suspicious wildfires.

Brad Chance, 52, is a forestry technician who deputies say worked for the Forestry Commission in Berkeley and Charleston counties. He was taken into custody Thursday after an investigation led by SCFC law enforcement and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Berkley County Sheriff’s Office, Chance is charged with three counts of willfully burning lands of another for wildfires that took place in January and February. Deputies say the fires were in northern Berkley County near the Francis Marion National Forest.

Chance was hired by the agency in February 2021. At this time, he has been suspended without pay, pending a South Carolina Forestry Commission investigation.

Chance is set to appear for a bond hearing Friday.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
No UofSC students involved with shooting near campus, one dead, four other victims
Lexington movie theater evacuated over potential bomb threat
Police arrest teen after bomb threat at Lexington movie theater
Arrested in connection with the attack of an elderly woman
Bond denied for adults charged in connection with a violent attack on elderly woman
President Donald Trump greets former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz at a campaign rally at...
LIVE: SC officials, more speak at Trump rally in Florence
Breaking News
Kershaw inmate killed after fight in prison

Latest News

S.222 is designed to add eligibility of fictive kin into the South Carolina Department of...
Bills to expand eligibility for kinship care and access to birth certificates navigate statehouse
wis
FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather will return to the forecast starting Tuesday
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
FILE PHOTO
No UofSC students involved with shooting near campus, one dead, four other victims
Deputies responded to 166 Clayton Lane at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Deputies: 18 people arrested in connection to cockfighting in Dorchester County