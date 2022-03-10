SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

US to ease nationwide mask mandate on transit next month

FILE - Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out...
FILE - Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out face masks on a New York City subway, , Nov. 17, 2020, in New York. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is developing guidance that will ease the nationwide mask mandate for public transit next month. That's according to a U.S. official.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is developing guidance that will ease the nationwide mask mandate on airplanes, buses and other mass transit next month, according to a U.S. official, but the existing face covering requirement will be extended through April 18.

The requirement, which is enforced by the Transportation Security Administration, had been set to expire on March 18, but was extended by a month to allow the public health agency time to develop new, more targeted policies. The requirement extends to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.

According to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the announcement head of time, the CDC is developing a “revised policy framework” for when masks should be required on transit systems based off its newly released “COVID-19 community levels” metric.

White House officials roll out new plan to manage COVID. (CNN/MERCK/WRAL/WALGREENS/UNITED AIRLINES)

As of March 3 more than 90% of the U.S. population is in a location with low or medium COVID-19 Community Levels, where public face-masking is no longer recommended in indoor settings.

“We have to look not only at the science with regard to transmission in masks but also the epidemiology and the frequency that we may encounter a variant of concern or a variant of interest in our travel corridors,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on March 2, explaining why the agency was delaying removing the requirement for transit but allowed people to gather maskless in movie theaters and sports arenas.

News of the extension and policy review was first reported by Reuters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire in Lexington has left several streets closed, according to the Lexington Police...
House fire causes road closures in Lexington
Gun store in Georgia
Tom Rice, 40+ GOPs introduce new bill to dismantle ATF firearms registry
Four displaced in Columbia house fire, officials investigating
Columbia fire ruled arson, officials investigating
Troopers with the Highway Patrol say one person is dead and two others were injured after a...
Troopers: Driver attempting to flee from police dies after crashing into car
The victim says the assault happened about 4 a.m. Thursday in the area of Fairlane Drive/Pine...
Deputies search for suspect in Lexington sexual assault

Latest News

FILE - 'Pill Man' made by Frank Huntley of Worcester, Mass., from his opioid prescription pill...
Opioid crisis victims confront Purdue Pharma’s owners
LIVE: Sentencing for Jussie Smollett
Major General Borys Kremenetskyi, Defense Attache with the Embassy of Ukraine, listens to...
Ukrainian embassy draws US citizens seeking to fight in war
Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) speaks with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau.
Senate support for an insulin price cap gaining momentum
Brittney Griner is the latest American to be jailed in Russia.
Concerns grow over Americans detained in Russia