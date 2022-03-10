Transgender youth sports ban back for debate in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A bill that would ban transgender student-athletes from competing in girls sports in South Carolina is suddenly back in front of lawmakers.

A similar proposal died in a House committee last spring even as nearly a dozen other states, all Republican-led, passed their own laws preventing transgender students from playing on girls sports teams.

A House subcommittee heard testimony for an hour on the proposal Thursday.

Next week, a Senate subcommittee will have its own public hearing.

The bill says the gender of students on their birth certificates will determine whether they can play on a boys team or a girls team.

