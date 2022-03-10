SkyView
Soda City Live: Putting the “show” back in the Home & Garden Show

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From putting in a new type of kitchen sink to redoing the family room, the 56th Carolina Classic Home & Garden Show is this weekend. Hundreds of vendors will be set up at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds to help you with ideas on everything from a basic project in the house to building a new home or landscaping your yard.

Bill Earle of Great Southern Homes is the chairman of the Home Show committee. And Patty Wise is with the Building Industry Association of Central South Carolina. They joined Soda City Live to explain why this year’s show is going to be bigger and better than ever. They say it’s putting the ‘show’ back in the Home & Garden show.

The 56th annual event by the BIA of Central South Carolina is this weekend - Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. And Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is $5 a vehicle at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Getting into the home show, though, is free.Learn more at http://www.biaofcentralsc.com/calendar-and-events1/home-and-garden-show.html.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

