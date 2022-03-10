Soda City Live: Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce looking to expand economically

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County will soon be getting a facelift.

President of the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, James McQuilla talks about future developments, the growth of small businesses in the area, and upcoming opportunities offered by the Chamber.

For more information visit this website.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.