Soda City Live: Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce looking to expand economically

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County will soon be getting a facelift.

President of the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, James McQuilla talks about future developments, the growth of small businesses in the area, and upcoming opportunities offered by the Chamber.

For more information visit this website.

