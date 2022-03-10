SkyView
Soda City Live: Family operated donut shop in Downtown Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Shaun and Crystal Paulk are the owners of “The Donut Guy” located in downtown Columbia.

The couple’s daughters also lend a hand in running the business.

They have an array of options when it comes to the sweet creations and they don’t stop at donuts, and they also offer custom designed coffee.

For more information on how you can get your hands on the sugary goodness click here.

