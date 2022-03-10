Soda City Live: DSS kicks off CACFP week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department Social Services is kicking off CACFP week.

CACFP stands for Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Registered Dietitian with CACFP, Katherine Shavo talks more about the program and what it means for children and adults in South Carolina.

Katherine demonstrates healthy snack prepping for children and the amount of sugar in those snacks we typically buy for them.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.