Soda City Live: Changemaker Convos Empowerment Session

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Changemaker Convos Empowerment Session is an opportunity for women to have a safe space to have real conversations about life’s challenges, overcoming and building relationships with other women with similar stories.

Organizer, Rell Simmons briefly talks about her experiences and why she felt inspired to create an outlet for women connected through trauma.

The event will be Sunday, March 13th from 12pm to 3pm at M Space on Lincoln Street in downtown Columbia. The cost is $35 for participants, and registration can be done through Eventbrite.

Click here to register.

