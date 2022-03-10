SkyView
Hundreds of families waiting longer than usual for caregivers

According to South Carolina’s Respite Coalition, one in four families need caregivers, but...
According to South Carolina's Respite Coalition, one in four families need caregivers, but right now, hundreds of families are waiting much longer for the help they need.
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to South Carolina’s Respite Coalition, one in four families need caregivers, but right now, hundreds of families are waiting much longer for the help they need.

The coalition said some services across the state are delayed between six to eight weeks.

The state’s Respite Coalition helps hundreds of families every year get a much-needed break from caring for a loved one who’s sick, elderly or has a disability.

The coalition said when respite caregivers are in the process of getting screened, they go through several different steps, including background checks, law enforcement checks, FBI checks and abuse registry checks.

Certain documentation from these checks provided by other agencies is required before a family can be placed with a caregiver.

The coalition said these other agencies are struggling with staffing and the bodies needed to get these requirements completed for caregivers.

“When you rely on those other agencies to do those background checks, there’s a lot of dependence on their staffing and capacity. There are highs and lows with any office,” said Nicholas Julian, executive director of the South Carolina Respite Coalition.

The coalition said another part of what takes a while before families can receive help is if a caregiver has not lived in South Carolina for the past 12 months or if the person that needs help is a minor.

The coalition said those processes can take between two and three weeks longer with current delays.

In 2022, the respite coalition rolled out a new registry where families can find readily and available caregivers in their area. The coalition said that would trim downtime to find new respite care.

