House fire causes road closures in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire in Lexington has left several streets closed, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Fire officials have responded to the incident on Ashford Way in the Wellesley neighborhood off of Ginny Lane.

Officers say no one was hurt, but encourage people to avoid the area until the scene is safe.

