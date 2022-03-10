SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

House fire causes road closures in Lexington

A house fire in Lexington has left several streets closed, according to the Lexington Police...
A house fire in Lexington has left several streets closed, according to the Lexington Police Department.(Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire in Lexington has left several streets closed, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Fire officials have responded to the incident on Ashford Way in the Wellesley neighborhood off of Ginny Lane.

The Lexington County Fire Service is on the scene and LPD officers are assisting with road closures.

Officers say no one was hurt, but encourage people to avoid the area until the scene is safe.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
14-year-old killed in Richland County shooting
(FILE)
Stabbing turns deadly in Northeast Columbia, relative charged
Four displaced in Columbia house fire, officials investigating
Columbia fire ruled arson, officials investigating
The victim says the assault happened about 4 a.m. Thursday in the area of Fairlane Drive/Pine...
Suspect wanted for sexual assault, LCSD says
Oats was arrested on the scene and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He has...
Columbia man arrested in catalytic converter theft

Latest News

Members of the Senate Education Committee meet in Columbia on March 9, 2022.
Discussions on Education Scholarship Account bill continue in Senate committee
Changemaker Convos
Soda City Live: Changemaker Convos Empowerment Session
The Donut Guy
Soda City Live: The Donut Guy
The average price for gasoline is now up over $4 per gallon in South Carolina, and if prices...
Research economist says war in Ukraine could cause grocery store, delivery prices to increase
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Tracking more scattered rain, storms and much colder weather in your forecast