FIRST ALERT: Tracking more scattered rain, storms and much colder weather in your forecast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Buckle up! We’re tracking scattered rain and storms for the next few days. Much colder weather pushes in for part of the weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and isolated storms are in your forecast (30-40%). The threat for severe weather remains low overall. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

· Thursday is an Alert Day for periods of heavy rain and possibly an isolated thunderstorm or two. Most of the rain will occur during the morning hours. Rain chances are around 60%.

· A few more showers are in your forecast late Friday through Saturday morning. In fact, Saturday is an Alert Day. Gusty winds and isolated storms are possible. Rain chances are around 40% on Friday, then back up to 70% on Saturday.

· A cold front ushers in much colder weather for part of your weekend.

· Sunday and Monday mornings are First Alerts for the cold weather. Freezing temperatures are likely. We could see some frost.

First Alert Weather Story:

Get ready for a wild ride of weather over the next several days. We’re tracking rain, storms and much colder temperatures.

Tonight, we’ll see a few scattered showers and isolated storms around the area as a front remains nearly stationary over the area. The rain will be scattered even overnight (30-40% chance). Also, the threat for severe weather remains pretty low. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.

We have several Alert Days on the way.

Thursday is an Alert Day.

We’re going to see periods of rain in the area, mainly during the morning hours. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. An isolated storm or two could develop. Rain chances are around 60%.

Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies Thursday. High temperatures will cool into the mid 50s.

Prepare for some more wet weather late in the day Friday into early Saturday morning. In fact, Saturday is now an Alert.

A cold front will push rain and storms in the Midlands Saturday morning. Some storms could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain chances are around 70%. Most of the rain, again, will happen in the morning. The front will push the rain east by Saturday afternoon, then much cooler weather will push in.

High temperatures will be in the mid 60s Saturday, then will fall into the 40s by the afternoon and evening.

It will be even colder after the front passes east. In fact, Sunday and Monday mornings are First Alerts for a hard freeze and/or patchy frost. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s Sunday morning and the mid 30s Monday morning. Bundle up!

Tonight: Cloudy Skies. A Few Scattered Showers & Isolated Storms (30-40%). Overnight low temperatures in the lower 50s.

Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Morning Rain (60%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Late Day Rain (40%). Highs in the upper 60s.

Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. AM Rain/Storms (70%). Windy. Highs near 64, then our temperatures will fall through the afternoon. Skies will also clear.

Alert Day Sunday: A Cold Start. Sunny Skies. Morning temperatures in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Alert Day Monday: A Cold Start. Patchy Frost Possible. Morning temperatures in the 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low 70s.

