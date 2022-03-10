Cleanup of crashed fighter jet nearing completion, officials say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Navy says it is nearing completion of an environmental cleanup following a military plane crash in Beaufort County.

A Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort crashed on March 3 just north of the base in an unpopulated area of Beaufort County. The two pilots ejected from the plane and were found safe.

Teams began removing aircraft wreckage and impacted soil from the crash site the next day.

“We will remove soil contaminated with jet fuel from the aircraft mishap site until test results show we have cleaned up the crash site to State and Federal standards. Next we will bring in clean backfill (soil) to restore the impacted property,” Navy On-Scene Coordinator John Baxter said. “The mishap impacted a single parcel of land and no cleanup actions were required at neighboring properties.”

Officials say, in addition to removing the wreckage, several large trees were also damaged and will be removed.

The U.S. Navy says cleanup is expected to be complete by next week.

The crash remains under investigation.

