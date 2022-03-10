23 puppies rescued from hoarding situation in North Carolina

COLUMBUS, NC (FOX CAROLINA) – Almost two dozen puppies were rescued from a hoarding situation in Columbus, according to a Facebook post from Foothills Humane Society.

Polk County Animal Control officers arrived on the scene to find puppies living in poor conditions and malnourished. They said some of the puppies were injured with receding eyes, hunched backs, umbilical hernias, and a potential broken leg. The puppies range from six-weeks-old to five-months-old with some weighing as little as 2 pounds.

The officers took the puppies from the home and brought them to Foothills Humane Society for medical attention and shelter.

If anyone would like to donate for their care, click here.

