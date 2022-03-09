Suspect wanted for sexual assault, LCSD says
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department released a composite image of a suspect in a recent sexual assault.
According to LCSD, the victim of the assault says the incident occurred around 4 a.m. Thursday in the Fairlane Drive/Pine Lane Drive between Sunset Boulevard and Ephrata Drive.
Deputies say a man grabbed the victim’s hair as she was walking and threw her to the ground. The man was described to be between 5′8″-6′ with a skinny build.
The victim also told deputies the suspect smelled like an auto shop or grease.
Share tips anonymously on CrimeStoppers or by calling 888-274-6372.
