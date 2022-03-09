Soda City Live: Tina Torres, She Did That Community Advocacy Foundation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tina Torres holds the title for Ms. South Carolina Plus USA, but that isn’t the only crown she wears.

Torres always has her hands in something around the Midlands, from her annual Domestic Violence Awareness Gala, to Motivational speaking, and Executively Directing the South Carolina Juneteenth Freedom Fest.

She is also the founder of “She Did That Community Advocacy Foundation”.

Tina shares why she has such a passion for giving on Soda City Live.

