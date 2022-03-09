Soda City Live: Infertility and IVF Coaching

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For International Women’s Day, Kristin Dillensnyder joins Soda City Live to discuss an obstacle that many women face: infertility.

After going through her own journey with infertility and coming out on the other side with a beautiful baby by way of IVF, Kristin decided she wanted to help other women going through their own fertility challenges.

She has since become an infertility and IVF coach, helping to empower women through the journey of building their family.

