SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Infertility and IVF Coaching

By Hannah Cumler
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For International Women’s Day, Kristin Dillensnyder joins Soda City Live to discuss an obstacle that many women face: infertility.

After going through her own journey with  infertility and coming out on the other side with a beautiful baby by way of IVF, Kristin decided she wanted to help other women going through their own fertility challenges.

She has since become an infertility and IVF coach, helping to empower women through the journey of building their family.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
14-year-old killed in Richland County shooting
(FILE)
Stabbing turns deadly in Northeast Columbia, relative charged
The victim says the assault happened about 4 a.m. Thursday in the area of Fairlane Drive/Pine...
Suspect wanted for sexual assault, LCSD says
Four displaced in Columbia house fire, officials investigating
Columbia fire ruled arson, officials investigating
Oats was arrested on the scene and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He has...
Columbia man arrested in catalytic converter theft

Latest News

Nurse Adina Maynard and her father
Soda City Live: Losing someone to colon cancer
Infertility and IVF treatment
Soda City Live: Infertility and IVF Coaching
Ashley Kinart-Short is filtrating stereotypes in a male dominated field one brew at a time.
Soda City Live Highlights Local Female Brew Master
Tina Torres holds the title for Ms. South Carolina Plus USA, but that isn’t the only crown she...
Soda City Live: Tina Torres, She Did That Community Advocacy Foundation