Soda City Live Highlights Local Female Brew Master

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ashley Kinart-Short is filtrating stereotypes in a male dominated field one brew at a time.

The Wisconsin native is one of the only female brew masters in the state of South Carolina.

Ashely talks about her love for brewing beers and how her passion is inspiring others.

For more information on how you can get your hands on one of Ashley’s craft beers

Click here for more information.

