SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sheriff Leon Lott addresses teen gun violence in Richland County

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott stopped by WIS Wednesday to address teen gun violence.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a 16-year-old who was charged with murder after a shooting left a 14-year old dead Tuesday.

Sheriff Lott sat down with Judi Gatson and Hannah Cumler to answer questions about recent acts of gun violence in the area.

“We have guns in our young people’s hands who have no conscience and don’t care about human life,” Sheriff Lott said.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
14-year-old killed in Richland County shooting
(FILE)
Stabbing turns deadly in Northeast Columbia, relative charged
Four displaced in Columbia house fire, officials investigating
Columbia fire ruled arson, officials investigating
The victim says the assault happened about 4 a.m. Thursday in the area of Fairlane Drive/Pine...
Suspect wanted for sexual assault, LCSD says
Oats was arrested on the scene and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He has...
Columbia man arrested in catalytic converter theft

Latest News

Members of the Senate Education Committee meet in Columbia on March 9, 2022.
Discussions on Education Scholarship Account bill continue in Senate committee
Changemaker Convos
Soda City Live: Changemaker Convos Empowerment Session
The Donut Guy
Soda City Live: The Donut Guy
The average price for gasoline is now up over $4 per gallon in South Carolina, and if prices...
Research economist says war in Ukraine could cause grocery store, delivery prices to increase
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Tracking more scattered rain, storms and much colder weather in your forecast