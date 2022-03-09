Sheriff Leon Lott addresses teen gun violence in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott stopped by WIS Wednesday to address teen gun violence.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a 16-year-old who was charged with murder after a shooting left a 14-year old dead Tuesday.

Sheriff Lott sat down with Judi Gatson and Hannah Cumler to answer questions about recent acts of gun violence in the area.

“We have guns in our young people’s hands who have no conscience and don’t care about human life,” Sheriff Lott said.

