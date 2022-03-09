Report: Another earthquake hits the Midlands, 20 since Dec. 27

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says a 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit Kershaw County on Wednesday.

The earthquake was centered four miles east/southeast of Elgin around 11:10 a.m.

It’s the 20th tremor to occur in this area since Dec. 27, 2021 the division says.

This also marks the 14th earthquake in South Carolina so far in 2022.

USGS has confirmed a 2.2 magnitude #earthquake centered 4 miles east/southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, occurring at 11:09 this morning (3/9/22). More info: #sctweets https://t.co/KQ7uMCH4ye pic.twitter.com/J0FFHkZ9s0 — SCEMD (@SCEMD) March 9, 2022

