SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Report: Another earthquake hits the Midlands, 20 since Dec. 27

The earthquake was centered four miles east/southeast of Elgin around 11:10 a.m.
The earthquake was centered four miles east/southeast of Elgin around 11:10 a.m.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says a 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit Kershaw County on Wednesday.

The earthquake was centered four miles east/southeast of Elgin around 11:10 a.m.

It’s the 20th tremor to occur in this area since Dec. 27, 2021 the division says.

This also marks the 14th earthquake in South Carolina so far in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
14-year-old killed in Richland County shooting
(FILE)
Stabbing turns deadly in Northeast Columbia, relative charged
The victim says the assault happened about 4 a.m. Thursday in the area of Fairlane Drive/Pine...
Suspect wanted for sexual assault, LCSD says
Four displaced in Columbia house fire, officials investigating
Columbia fire ruled arson, officials investigating
Oats was arrested on the scene and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He has...
Columbia man arrested in catalytic converter theft

Latest News

Sheriff Leon Lott addresses teen gun violence
Sheriff Leon Lott addresses teen gun violence in Richland County
Infertility and IVF treatment
Soda City Live: Infertility and IVF Coaching
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs