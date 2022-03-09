SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 29 years in prison after 2019 Forest Acres armed robbery

On Monday, March 7, 2022, a Florida man was sentenced to 29 years in prison after pleading...
On Monday, March 7, 2022, a Florida man was sentenced to 29 years in prison after pleading guilty to Armed Robbery and six counts of Kidnapping.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man from Florida was sentenced to 29 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to armed robbery and six counts of kidnapping, according to the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

RELATED STORY | Wanted SC credit union armed robbery suspect arrested in Florida

Samuel Neathery entered the South Carolina Federal Credit Union in Forest Acres February 5, 2019 with another defendant and collected over $10,000 from a cash dispenser. Both defendants entered the bank armed and wore hoodies, glasses, and head coverings as an attempt to hide their identities.

While inside the business, they first gathered bank employees in the lobby area and forced them at gunpoint to escort the defendants to the vault area, the solicitor’s office said.

A bank employee saw Neathery pointing the gun at others demanding money and was able to call 911 and escape to the business next door.

The Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office says when law enforcement arrived, both defendants made their way out the front door. The co-defendant got into a vehicle and Neathery went back inside the bank, where he fled out the back door and escaped to a nearby neighborhood.

The co-defendant attempted to evade police by driving off, but was detained after causing a violent car crash on Forest Drive. A large amount of money and multiple firearms were recovered from the vehicle to include a pistol stolen out of Kissimmee, Florida.

Phone records confirmed that Neathery was able to flee to the Orangeburg area before making his way out of South Carolina.

Then, over the next seventeen days, law enforcement officers conducted a manhunt looking for Neathery.

He was located and arrested at a motel in Kissimmee, Florida on February 22, 2019, taken into custody, and transported back to South Carolina to be incarcerated.

According to the the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the co-defendant’s case is still pending at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Harold Jeffcoat and Richard Young were arrested in connection with a cigarette-stealing crime...
Richland County arrests “Cigarette Bandits” following month-long crime spree
FILE PHOTO
14-year-old killed in Richland County shooting
FILE PHOTO
Man injured in Columbia shooting, police investigating
Oats was arrested on the scene and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He has...
Columbia man arrested in catalytic converter theft
Jack died of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a rare heart condition.
“Let’s turn a tragedy into a triumph:” Mother of Dutch Fork football player who died forms foundation to honor his legacy

Latest News

Rep. Russell Ott, D – Calhoun, speaks during a news conference at the State House on March 8,...
Lawmakers pushing to legalize betting on horse races in SC
According to deputies, Valverde’s family says she left without her daily medicine.
16-year-old girl missing, last seen in Gaston
The victim says the assault happened about 4 a.m. Thursday in the area of Fairlane Drive/Pine...
Suspect wanted for sexual assault, LCSD says
Four displaced in Columbia house fire, officials investigating
Four displaced in Columbia house fire, officials investigating