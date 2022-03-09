Man sentenced to 29 years in prison after 2019 Forest Acres armed robbery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man from Florida was sentenced to 29 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to armed robbery and six counts of kidnapping, according to the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

RELATED STORY | Wanted SC credit union armed robbery suspect arrested in Florida

Samuel Neathery entered the South Carolina Federal Credit Union in Forest Acres February 5, 2019 with another defendant and collected over $10,000 from a cash dispenser. Both defendants entered the bank armed and wore hoodies, glasses, and head coverings as an attempt to hide their identities.

While inside the business, they first gathered bank employees in the lobby area and forced them at gunpoint to escort the defendants to the vault area, the solicitor’s office said.

A bank employee saw Neathery pointing the gun at others demanding money and was able to call 911 and escape to the business next door.

The Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office says when law enforcement arrived, both defendants made their way out the front door. The co-defendant got into a vehicle and Neathery went back inside the bank, where he fled out the back door and escaped to a nearby neighborhood.

The co-defendant attempted to evade police by driving off, but was detained after causing a violent car crash on Forest Drive. A large amount of money and multiple firearms were recovered from the vehicle to include a pistol stolen out of Kissimmee, Florida.

Phone records confirmed that Neathery was able to flee to the Orangeburg area before making his way out of South Carolina.

Then, over the next seventeen days, law enforcement officers conducted a manhunt looking for Neathery.

He was located and arrested at a motel in Kissimmee, Florida on February 22, 2019, taken into custody, and transported back to South Carolina to be incarcerated.

According to the the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the co-defendant’s case is still pending at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.