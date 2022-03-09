Man arrested in connection with shooting, robbery in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that injured one man.

James Harris, Jr., is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Harris Jr., is accused of shooting a man in the lower body on February 12 during a prearranged meeting on Catawba Circle. He is also accused of stealing cash from the man.

