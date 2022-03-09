SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Made green upgrades in 2021? Don’t miss these tax credits

Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling,...
Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling, limiting meat consumption and going paperless.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling, limiting meat consumption and going paperless.

But taking sustainability efforts to the next level by switching to clean energy or purchasing an electric vehicle might feel daunting.

Several federal incentives, such as the electric vehicle tax credit and home energy tax credits, may help offset the cost of the commitment for those who made upgrades last year or for those looking to take the leap in 2022.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire in Lexington has left several streets closed, according to the Lexington Police...
House fire causes road closures in Lexington
Gun store in Georgia
Tom Rice, 40+ GOPs introduce new bill to dismantle ATF firearms registry
Four displaced in Columbia house fire, officials investigating
Columbia fire ruled arson, officials investigating
The coroner’s office says Diaquice Monroe, 14, of Whitman St. Orangeburg, SC died of injuries...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police
The victim says the assault happened about 4 a.m. Thursday in the area of Fairlane Drive/Pine...
Deputies search for suspect in Lexington sexual assault

Latest News

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris pledges unity and support to NATO allies. (Source: CNN, POOL,...
Harris visits Poland as talks between Russia, Ukraine fall apart
Paper processing is causing backups, but the IRS says it needs more funding in order to...
IRS plans to hire 10,000 workers to relieve massive backlog
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
Body camera catches Washington state deputy's fiery rescue of man trapped in burning car.
GRAPHIC: Washington state sheriff's deputy pulls man from burning car
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction