LIST: Road closures and detours for Lexington Shamrock Parade

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is reminding the public that there will be several road closures in downtown Lexington on Saturday for the Shamrock Parade.

Road closures and detours will begin at 12:30 p.m. with West Butler Street, from Columbia Avenue to North Church Street, along with Haygood Street and part of Meetze Street, to allow people to stage their floats.

The Shamrock Parade will use the route of Haywood Street to West Main Street to North Lake Drive to West Butler Street. The best viewing of this parade will be along West Main Street throughout downtown Lexington, according to police.

Chief Terrance Green said in a release:

To prepare for the 2:00 p.m. start of the Shamrock Parade, West Main Street, from Columbia Avenue to North Lake Drive, will close at 1:45 p.m. All traffic will be detoured around the parade route until the event is complete. The detour routes will be signed to assist motorists around the parade route area and officers will be directing traffic in some intersections.

West Main Street is expected to be reopened by approximately 4:30 p.m.

West Butler Street, from Columbia Avenue to South Church Street, will stay closed until all parade floats and participants are clear from the roadway.

It is advised that attendees please arrive early to find a parking space and seating along the parade route as this event is expected to be a well-attended. Please find parking in public parking lots near the event as those who park in private business parking lots take the risk of being towed from the property at the owner’s expense.

