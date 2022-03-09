SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Group of SC lawmakers call to suspend state’s gas tax as prices rise

Regular, Plus and V-Power gas prices are on the rise.
Regular, Plus and V-Power gas prices are on the rise.(Generic)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of South Carolina lawmakers is calling to suspend the state’s gas tax as prices at the pump continue to rise.

State Rep. Russell Fry (R-District 106) said in a social media post that legislation was filed in the South Carolina House of Representatives over the weekend with ideas on how to ease the pain at the pump.

Among those mentioned was as suspending the gas tax of 26 cents per gallon, which Fry said would “provide immediate relief to residents.” Currently, South Carolina has one of the lower gas taxes rates in the country, according to data from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration.

The state is still scheduled to see the last of annual 2-cent increases in the gas tax later this year.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in South Carolina as of Wednesday stood $4.02 per gallon, nearly 20 cents lower than the national average.

You can read Fry’s full post and the resolution below:

🚨 SC House Members File Legislation to Address Energy Costs in SC 🚨 Over the weekend I had some great discussions with...

Posted by Russell Fry on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner’s office says Diaquice Monroe, a 14 year-old-boy from Orangeburg, died of injuries...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police in stolen truck
Former 'American Idol' star Caleb Kennedy in bond court.
‘American Idol’ star to remain in jail until SLED completes toxicology
Two lawyers who have been appointed to oversee Alex Murdaugh’s money have filed a motion...
Lawyers: Murdaugh violated order by giving up claim to murdered wife’s estate
WIS has obtained two anonymous letters sent to elected county leaders which allege low...
Kershaw Co. dispatchers write anonymous letters warning staffing and low morale will impact public safety
Chance will appear at a bond hearing before a Berkeley County magistrate on Friday.
SC Forestry Commission employee arrested on arson charges

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT: Showers today, strong winds and storms tonight then a hard freeze by Sunday morning
Chance will appear at a bond hearing before a Berkeley County magistrate on Friday.
SC Forestry Commission employee arrested on arson charges
A spokesperson for N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said he would carefully review the idea of suspending...
Calls coming in to suspend Carolinas’ gas tax amidst surging prices
The Save Women’s Sports Act says the gender of students on their birth certificates will...
Bill would use gender on birth certificate to determine team on which transgender youths play
Arrested in connection with the attack of an elderly woman
Three adults charged in connection with a violent attack on elderly woman